Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 16,025,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,389,375. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

