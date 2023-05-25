VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Trading Down 1.1%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 2,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.