VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Trading Down 1.1%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 2,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.
The company has a market cap of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
