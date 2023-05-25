VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $38.72. 2,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

