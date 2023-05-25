VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $38.72. 2,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.