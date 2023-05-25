Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.20. Approximately 70,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 44,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.22.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.70 million, a P/E ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of C$50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.4095622 EPS for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

