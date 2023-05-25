Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 21,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 27,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 291,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 158,518 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.

