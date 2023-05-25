Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 216.4% in May

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 216.4% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vivendi Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VIVHY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. 47,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

