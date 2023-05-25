VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,165 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $30,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,538 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $126.34. 259,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,282. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.70.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

