Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 2.2%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 89,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 101,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

