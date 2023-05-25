Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.67. 1,829,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,682. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a 200-day moving average of $253.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

