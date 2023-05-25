Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $72.22. 3,685,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,020,006. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.20.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

