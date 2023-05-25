Wade G W & Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.04. 10,209,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,151. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

