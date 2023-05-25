Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Maziar Arjomand Sells 49,784 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 49,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $101,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 606,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wag! Group Price Performance
Shares of PET stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 32,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,275. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $77.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.
Wag! Group Company Profile
Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.
