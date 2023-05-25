WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $177.11 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, WAX has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $177.11 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,987,220,808 coins and its circulating supply is 3,307,834,270 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,986,775,660.664392 with 3,307,537,123.66132 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05505886 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,296,897.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

