Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) CEO Sells $3,011,505.00 in Stock

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ WFRD traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. 702,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,523. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

