WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WesBanco Stock Up 0.0 %

WesBanco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 3,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,660. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

