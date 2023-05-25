Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Price Performance

Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 24,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

About Wesfarmers

(Get Rating)

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

Featured Articles

