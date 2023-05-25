Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.75

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.61. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 40,927 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Rating ) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

