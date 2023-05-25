Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) CFO Bernardo Fiaux Purchases 12,553 Shares

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) CFO Bernardo Fiaux acquired 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $39,541.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,402.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bernardo Fiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Bernardo Fiaux acquired 1,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $2,900.00.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FREE. Imperial Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

