Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 102750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.14.
About Wildcat Petroleum
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Wildcat Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildcat Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.