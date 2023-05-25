Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 102750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.14.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

