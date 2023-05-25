Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

