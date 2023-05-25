Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $102.54 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.