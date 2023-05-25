Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $306.99

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.99 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 287.50 ($3.58). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 294 ($3.66), with a volume of 9,276 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.73) target price on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 290.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.06.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

