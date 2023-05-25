WINkLink Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and $5.61 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007435 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,800,038.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

