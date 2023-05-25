Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Winland Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of WELX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Winland has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
About Winland
