Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Winland Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WELX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Winland has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland

(Get Rating)

See Also

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.