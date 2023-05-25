Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

LMT traded down $11.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.50. 691,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

