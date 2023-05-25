WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

CXSE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

