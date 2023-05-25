WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.69. Approximately 9,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 62,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.