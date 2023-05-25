WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.69. Approximately 9,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 62,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 54.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 30.6% in the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

