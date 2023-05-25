WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.15 and last traded at $44.15. Approximately 21,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $656.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

