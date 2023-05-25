WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,214,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 517,042 shares.The stock last traded at $62.15 and had previously closed at $61.86.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
