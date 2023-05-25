WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,214,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 517,042 shares.The stock last traded at $62.15 and had previously closed at $61.86.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

