Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 4.5%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 20,527,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 51,527,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Woodbois alerts:

Woodbois Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £13.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.41.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.