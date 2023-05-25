World Mobile Token (WMT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $590,617.45

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $55.38 million and $590,617.45 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000908 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 418,847,659 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.