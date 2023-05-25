Wrapped Velas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.45 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded flat against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $50.22 million and $88.45 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02203517 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

