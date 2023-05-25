WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $174.93

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$174.93 and traded as high as C$175.72. WSP Global shares last traded at C$174.90, with a volume of 244,227 shares changing hands.

WSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$187.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$169.28. The firm has a market cap of C$21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.6698328 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

