WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

