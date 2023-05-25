Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

