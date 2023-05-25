XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.44 million and approximately $940,648.90 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002798 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

