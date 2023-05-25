YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Sells £300,000 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) insider Alex McIntosh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.44), for a total value of £300,000 ($373,134.33).

YouGov Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LON YOU opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,448.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. YouGov plc has a 1 year low of GBX 770 ($9.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,396 ($17.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 901.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 945.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.40) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.40) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

