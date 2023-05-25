Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) to Issue GBX 10.26 Dividend

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance
Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,150 ($14.30) on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,328 ($16.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £395.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,126.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,105.16.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
