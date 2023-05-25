Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) to Issue GBX 10.26 Dividend

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,150 ($14.30) on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,328 ($16.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £395.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,126.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,105.16.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

