Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.
Yum! Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Shares of YUM opened at $130.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.31. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
