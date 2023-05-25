Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading 11.1% Higher

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
About Zelira Therapeutics
Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research and development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions. It focuses on human clinical trial program and pre-clinical research program. The company was founded by Harry Karelis, Mara Gordon, Jason Peterson, and Stewart Washer on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
