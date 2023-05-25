ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Lowered to $13.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZIM opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after purchasing an additional 804,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.