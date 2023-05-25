Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 17,182 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 349.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,182 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.46. 169,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

