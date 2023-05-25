Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 31.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. 81,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

