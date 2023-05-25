Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 630 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.
Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $368.14. 976,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,930. The company has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.21.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.
