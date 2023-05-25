Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.31 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.03. The company had a trading volume of 302,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

