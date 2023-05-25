Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19,271.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 428,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,501. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

