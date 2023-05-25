Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,413 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,429.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,106.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,050 shares of company stock worth $4,855,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.65. 28,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

