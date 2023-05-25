Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 711 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 174,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,331. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

