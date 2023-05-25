Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 428 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $700.61. The company had a trading volume of 991,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $701.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

