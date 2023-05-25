Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,184. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

